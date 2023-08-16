Texas Rangers lineup for August 16, 2023 against the Los Angeles Angels: starting pitchers are Jon Gray for the Rangers and Reid Detmers for the Angels.

The Texas Rangers look to sweep the hated Angels of Anaheim in tonight’s epic clash. Leody Taveras is back in the lineup, and Mitch Garver is behind the plate.

The lineup:

Semien —2B

Seager — SS

Garcia — RF

Lowe — 1B

Garver — C

Duran — 3B

Grossman — DH

Jankowski — LF

Taveras — CF

7:05 p.m. Central start time. Texas is -175 favorites.