72-49 - Rangers all bark, no bite in another finale loss

The Texas Rangers barely survived getting no-hit and the Anaheim Angels scored two runs.

Well that was pretty unpleasant. The Rangers were held hitless into the 8th inning by a guy who had a 10.30 ERA in his last six outings and dropped a third consecutive series finale where the bats came up completely flat with Texas eyeing a sweep. I don’t know why they’re like this.

The loss allows the Astros to crawl back to within 2.5 games in the AL West.

Player of the Game: Shades of the finale in the series against St. Louis from some months back when Jon Gray threw a complete game where he allowed one solo home run to sully his line in a 1-0 loss, tonight Gray lasted seven innings of solid pitching with a first inning Shohei Ohtani home run his only blemish in a game that the Rangers would go on to lose 2-0.

Up Next: The Rangers have tomorrow off to think about what they’ve done.