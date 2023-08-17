Minor league update for 8/16/23

Aidan Curry started for Down East and threw a four inning complete game, allowing one run, walking two and striking out five. Ian Moller had the only hit for the Ducks.

Down East box score

Hickory starter Josh Gessner didn’t get out of the first inning, recording just two outs while allowing three runs on a hit, two walks and an HBP.

Abi Ortiz was 2 for 4 with a homer. Maximo Acosta and Daniel Mateo each had a hit.

Hickory box score

Danny Duffy threw an inning for Frisco, allowing a run on two walks. Matt Bush went an inning, allowing a pair of solo homers, walking a batter and striking out one. Robby Ahlstrom walked one and struck out one in a scoreless inning.

Evan Carter was 2 for 2 with a double, three walks and a stolen base. Aaron Zavla had a walk.

Frisco box score

Kyle Cody threw three shutout innings for Round Rock, striking out three and walking one. Ian Kennedy struck out four and walked one in 1.2 IP. Yerry Rodriguez retired the one batter he faced.

Jonathan Ornelas doubled and walked. Davis Wendzel was 1 for 3 with a walk.

Round Rock box score