Poll: 2023 Rangers regular season win total

Today is an off day. The Texas Rangers are 72-49, with 41 games left in the 2023 regular season.
It is a good time for another regular season win total poll.
So tell us...how many regular season games do you think the 2023 Texas Rangers will win?
Cast your vote below...
Poll
How many regular season games do you think the 2023 Texas Rangers will win?
-
0%
98+
-
0%
97
-
0%
96
-
0%
95
-
0%
94
-
0%
93
-
0%
92
-
0%
91
-
0%
90
-
0%
89
-
0%
88
-
0%
87
-
0%
86
-
0%
85
-
0%
84 or fewer
Loading comments...