 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Poll: 2023 Rangers regular season win total

It is time for another 2023 Rangers regular season win total poll

By Adam J. Morris
/ new
Texas Rangers v San Francisco Giants Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Today is an off day. The Texas Rangers are 72-49, with 41 games left in the 2023 regular season.

It is a good time for another regular season win total poll.

So tell us...how many regular season games do you think the 2023 Texas Rangers will win?

Cast your vote below...

Poll

How many regular season games do you think the 2023 Texas Rangers will win?

view results
  • 0%
    98+
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    97
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    96
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    95
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    94
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    93
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    92
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    91
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    90
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    89
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    88
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    87
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    86
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    85
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    84 or fewer
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Loading comments...