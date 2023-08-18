Friday morning Rangers things

Good morning, LSB.
The Rangers were off yesterday.
Evan Grant has a catch-up feature piece with Jon Daniels one year after his firing, the Rangers’ ex currently a full-time family man.
Jeff Wilson has his Friday newsletter in which he sings the praises of the Globe Life roof and first-place baseball.
Tim Cowlishaw admits maybe these guys aren’t so f***in’ bad.
And MLB dot com lists ‘what they got wrong’ about every team prior to the season starting.
That’s all for this morning. The Rangers start up a weekend series tonight against the Milwaukee Brewers at 7:05 with Andrew Heaney on the mound for Texas.
Have a nice day.
Loading comments...