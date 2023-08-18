Minor league update for 8/17/23

Down East starter Thomas Ireland went five innings for the Ducks, allowing three runs, walking one, striking out one and allowing a homer. D.J. McCarty allowed 4 runs in 2.2 IP, striking out two and walking two.

Anthony Gutierrez homered. Gleider Figuereo was 2 for 4 with a double. Ian Moller doubled.

Down East box score

Jose Corniell threw five shutout innings for Hickory, striking out six. Larson Kindreich struck out one in a scoreless inning. Gavin Collyer allowed a three run homer in two innings of work, walking one and striking out three.

Maximo Acosta was 2 for 4 with a stolen base and a triple. Daniel Mateo tripled.

Hickory box score

Dane Acker started for Frisco, allowing one run in 4.1 IP, striking out three and walking three. Justin Slaten threw two shutout innings, striking out one and walking one. Antoine Kelly allowed a run in an inning of work, striking out two.

Evan Carter tripled. Aaron Zavala walked.

Frisco box score

Owen White started for Round Rock, allowing three runs in 3.1 IP, striking out two and walking three. Glenn Otto struck out five and walked three in two shutout innings. Jonathan Hernandez struck out one in a scoreless inning. Jake Latz walked two in 0.2 scoreless innings. Chase Lee retired the one batter he faced.

Davis Wendzel homered. Dustin Harris had a walk and a stolen base. Jonathan Hernandez had a pair of walks.

Round Rock box score