Texas Rangers lineup for August 18, 2023 against the Milwaukee Brewers: starting pitchers are Andrew Heaney for the Rangers and Brandon Woodruff for the Brewers.

The Rangers return from an off day and go up against the Milwaukee Brewers and former Texas Rangers draft pick Brandon Woodruff. With the righty on the mound, both Ezequiel Duran and Leody Taveras are on the bench.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — RF

Garver — DH

Heim — C

Martinez — CF

Smith — 3B

Jankowski — LF

7:05 p.m. Central start time. Rangers are -125 favorites.