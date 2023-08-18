72-50 - Rangers comeback bid botched versus Brewers

The Texas Rangers scored eight runs but the Milwaukee Brewers scored nine runs.

By very many metrics, the Brewers have been among the worst hitting teams in the National League this season, so of course they would score nine runs on 14 hits after averaging 4.8 runs this month with just three runs in their previous three ball games.

Then again, this was an Andrew Heaney start which virtually guaranteed a lengthy night for the bullpen and against Milwaukee that’s generally a poor matchup for Texas. That proved the case tonight as even though the Rangers weathered Heaney’s short outing to take a 4-3 lead by the 6th, Josh Sborz came in and immediately coughed up the advantage and then some before the wheels came off.

All that awaited the Rangers when they rallied in the 9th was Devin Williams. Maybe the Rangers were just bumping up their usual finale loss to the opener.

Player of the Game: Nathaniel Lowe had the first hit of the game for Texas, a two-run dong in the 4th inning that turned a 3-0 game into a more manageable 3-2 contest that the Rangers nearly turned all the way around until more late-inning sadness.

Up Next: The Rangers will try to even this series up with RHP Dane Dunning set to pitch for Texas against RHP Freddy Peralta for Milwaukee.

The Saturday afternoon first pitch from The Shed is scheduled for 3:05 pm CT and will be telecast on BS Southwest.