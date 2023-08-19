Minor league update for 8/18/23

Down East starter Joseph Montalvo went four innings, allowing two runs, striking out five and walking two. Kai Wynyard allowed three runs in an inning, striking out two and walking one. Skylar Hales struck out one in a scoreless inning. Paul Bonzagni threw a scoreless inning.

Anthony Gutierrez, Ian Moller, and Quincy Scott each had a hit apiece.

Down East box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/wood-ducks-vs-riverdogs/2023/08/18/728232/final/box

Winston Santos went 2.2 IP for Hickory, allowing five runs. Bubba Hoopii-Tuionetoa allowed a solo homer in an inning of work, striking out one.

Wyatt Langford homered and walked. Abi Ortiz was 2 for 5 with a homer.

Hickory box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/braves-vs-crawdads/2023/08/18/727190/final/box

For Frisco, Matt Bush allowed three runs in an inning of work, giving up three hits, walking three and striking out one.

Evan Carter was 1 for 4 with a stolen base and a walk. Aaron Zavala was 2 for 4 with a double and a walk.

Former Ranger farmhands Ricky Vanasco and Kevin Gowdy each appeared in relief for Tulsa against Frisco in this game.

Frisco box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/drillers-vs-roughriders/2023/08/18/729095/final/box

Round Rock starter Zak Kent went 2.1 IP, walking three, striking out three and allowing a pair of runs, which scored on a three run homer off of Chase Lee, who came in in relief of Kent. Cole Winn struck out three in 3.2 scoreless innings, allowing a hit and walking one. Yerry Rodriguez struck out four and walked two in 1.1 scoreless innings. Alex Speas struck out two and walked one in a scoreless inning.

Davis Wendzel was 2 for 5 with a homer. Justin Foscue was 1 for 3 with a double, a stolen base and two walks. Dustin Harris had two hits and a walk. Jonathan Ornelas was 2 for 4 with a double and a walk. Sam Huff doubled.

Round Rock box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/express-vs-space-cowboys/2023/08/18/721375/final/box