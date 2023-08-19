Saturday morning Rangers stuff

Good morning, LSB.

The Rangers lost to the Brewers last night, 9-8.

Kennedi Landry writes about Andrew Heaney’s rough night and subsequent quick hook for the second straight start.

Evan Grant says the Rangers’ comeback attempt was cute but there are no moral victories in a playoff race.

Elsewhere, Jim Callis answers some mailbag questions and lists Wyatt Langford as a dark horse to be baseball’s No. 1 prospect in 2024.

Grant also writes about JPM making the most of his big league debut.

And Jeff Wilson lists six Rangers pitching prospects who have had interesting seasons.

That’s all for this morning. The Rangers continue their series with the Brewers today (Nolan Ryan bobblehead day) at 3:05.

Have a good weekend!