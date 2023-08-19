72-51 - Rangers succumb to the mighty Brewers once again

The Texas Rangers scored a run but the Milwaukee Brewers scored six runs.

I don’t know what it is about Jon Gray shutout-except-for-one-solo-home run performances that sends the Rangers into a tailspin, but after the worst days of the season followed a CG four-hitter from Gray against St. Louis back on June 7, Texas has kicked off a three game stretch of ugly losses that commenced with Gray going seven innings and allowing just a solo Shohei Ohtani dong.

You just have to pray against the offensive powerhouse Brewers and their worse-than-the-A's team wRC+. — Christopher Fittz (@apoplecticfittz) August 19, 2023

An afternoon after the Brewers scored nine runs against Texas, the NL’s worst offense virtually all season collected another six runs on 15 hits while drawing three walks. Frankly, the Rangers are lucky this wasn’t an even worse beating.

For as baffling as it has been to see the Brewers pummel the ball against a Rangers staff that has pitched great in August, the lineup had one of their worst days of the season as they collected a run on four hits and struck out a grotesque 18 times. There is plenty of blame to spread around for this one.

Player of the Game: Even texasrangers dot com was grasping at straws to come up with a hero for this one.

Up Next: The Rangers will try to go for the reverse of their usual and only win the finale to salvage the weekend. Texas will turn to RHP Max Scherzer on Sunday with Milwaukee opting for RHP Adrian Houser.

First pitch from The Shed is set for 1:35 pm CT and you can watch it on BS Southwest.