Minor league update for 8/2/23

Down East had their game suspended in the first inning.

Nick Lockhart went 4.1 IP for Hickory, allowing two runs and striking out one.

Cam Cauley doubled, walked and stole a base. Daniel Mateo was 2 for 4 with a triple. Abi Ortiz and Cody Freeman each had a hit.

Hickory box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/crawdads-vs-ironbirds/2023/08/01/727580/final/box

Frisco starter Ryan Garcia allowed four runs in three innings, walking four and striking out two. Robbie Ahlstrom struck out three and walked one in two shutout innings. Antoine Kelly went two innings and allowed a zombie runner to score.

Evan Carter drew a pair of walks. Aaron Zavala drew a walk.

Frisco box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/rockhounds-vs-roughriders/2023/08/01/729102/final/box

For Round Rock, Jake Latz allowed two runs in two innings, striking out three and walking one. Ian Kennedy struck out three in two scoreless innings.

J.P. Martinez was 3 for 4 with a homer, a walk and four stolen bases. Justin Foscue had a hit, a walk, and two stolen bases. Dustin Harris had a double and a triple. Jonathan Ornelas had a hit and a walk.

Round Rock box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/express-vs-dodgers/2023/08/01/721758/final/box