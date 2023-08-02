Wednesday Morning Links

Morning, all!

Max Scherzer wants to pitch for a winning club in the twilight of his career and is excited to be reunited with Mike Maddux.

Keith Law says that the Rangers going all in at the trade deadline is what we should want to see teams do at this point in their rebuild.

The Rangers also traded for 30 year old catcher Austin Hedges, who can’t hit but is the best defensive catcher in MLB according to Statcast.

Tim Cowlishaw wants to know when we’re going to get some pitching in here.

Corey Seager is on pace to return to the lineup early next week as he recovers from injuring his thumb on a slide into second July 21.

Jordan Montgomery and Chris Stratton are excited to be joining the Rangers and hope to contribute to a championship season.

The Rangers’ 2023 first round pick, Wyatt Langford, has been promoted to High A Hickory after just three games in the Arizona Complex League.

Jacob deGrom may not be pitching from the mound, but he made a pitch to Max Scherzer about coming to Texas.

Andrew Heaney threw his best game of the season last night, sending the message that his rotation spot shouldn’t be up for grabs after the Rangers added two pitchers at the deadline.