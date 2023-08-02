Texas Rangers lineup for August 2, 2023 against the Chicago White Sox: starting pitchers are Dane Dunning for the Rangers and Dylan Cease for the White Sox.

We have game two of the series between the Rangers and the White Sox. The Rangers are also honoring Norm Hitzges tonight. Norm, early in his long and varied broadcast career, did Rangers TV broadcasts back in the 80s.. He will be throwing out the first pitch to Tom Grieve.

The lineup:

Semien. — 2B

Jankowski — LF

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — RF

Jung — 3B

Garver — DH

Taveras — CF

Huff — C

Smith — SS

7:05 p.m. Central start time. Rangers are -145 favorites.