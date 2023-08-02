Hedges active, Thompson optioned

The Texas Rangers have officially added catcher Austin Hedges to the 26 man roster, the team announced today. To make room for him, the Rangers optioned outfielder Bubba Thompson to AAA Round Rock.

This move was expected once Hedges reported. The question now is what the Rangers do when Corey Seager is ready to be activated. Seager is reportedly expected to be ready in the next few days. The Rangers are currently carrying three catchers, so Sam Huff could end up being sent back to AAA, particularly if the Rangers want to use Seager primarily at DH when he first returns. The Rangers could opt to send down Josh Smith if they wanted to keep the third catcher and let Mitch Garver DH more often. Or maybe Brad Miller goes on the injured list or is waived.