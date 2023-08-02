Wyatt Langford promoted to High-A

Wyatt Langford, the Texas Rangers first round pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, has been promoted from the Rangers complex league team in Arizona to the Hickory Crawdads of the high-A South Atlantic League.

Langford was the fourth overall pick in the draft, being selected out of the University of Florida. An outfielder, Langford appeared in three games with the complex league team to get his feet wet in pro ball before this assignment.

Langford is already considered a consensus top 15-20 prospect in baseball, and is seen as someone who could move very quickly. I’m looking forward to seeing how he handles full season ball over the final two months of the year.