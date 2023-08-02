62-46 - Rangers win 11-1 as White Sox raise the white flag

The Texas Rangers scored 11 runs while the Chicago White Sox finally scored a run in this series.

I think Corey Seager is good and the Rangers are good when he is in the lineup.

After the Rangers scored just six runs in the last four games since the emotional series against Houston, tonight Texas broke out for eleven runs with Seager immediately setting the tone with a two-run home run in his first at-bat back since hitting the IL during the last homestand.

In total, the Rangers enjoyed 15 hits with every starter in the lineup getting in on the action, including home runs from Seager, Josh Jung, and Marcus Semien. Even tonight’s Jonah Heim replacement, Sam Huff, collected his first three-hit evening of the season.

The Astros thought but the Rangers retain their AL West lead.

Player of the Game: While getting Seager back was clearly the shot in the arm that the offense needed, it’s not every day you see Dane Dunning hitting the Pitching Ninja Twitter account for swinging strike dominance.

Dane Dunning, Dirty 84mph Slider. pic.twitter.com/9IyePu992e — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) August 3, 2023

Whether or not it was Chicago just completely giving up, it’s still impressive to see Dunning go 7+ innings with a career high 11 strikeouts while allowing just three hits and the lone run on his final pitch in the 8th.

Up Next: The Rangers will go for a sweep of the White Sox with RHP Max Scherzer making his debut for Texas against RHP Touki Toussaint for Chicago.

The Thursday afternoon first pitch from The Shed is scheduled for 1:05 pm CT and can be watched via BS Southwest.