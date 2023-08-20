Minor league update for 8/19/23

Brock Porter started for Down East, going three innings, striking out five, walking three and allowing a pair of runs.

Quincy Scott was 3 for 4 with a double. Tommy Specht had a hit.

Down East box score

Hickory starter Nick Lockhart went 1.2 IP, giving up four runs, walking three and striking out one. Larson Kindreich threw a scoreless inning, striking out one and walking three.

Daniel Mateo had a pair of hits and a stolen base. Wyatt Langford drew a walk. Cody Freeman had a pair of hits.

Hickory box score

Ryan Garcia started for Frisco and recorded two outs, allowing four runs, walking four and striking out one. Robby Ahlstrom struck out three and walked one in 2.1 scoreless innings. Danny Duffy threw two shutout innings, striking out two and walking one. Michael Brewer gave up six runs in 1.1 IP.

Evan Carter had a hit and a stolen base. Aaron Zavala was 2 for 4 with a double.

Frisco box score

Round Rock starter Cody Bradford threw six shutout innings, striking out eight, walking no one and allowing just three hits. Scott Engler allowed three runs in 1.1 IP, walking three. Ian Kennedy threw 1.2 scoreless innings.

Justin Foscue was 1 for 3 with a homer and two walks. Sam Huff and Jonathan Ornelas each had a hit and a walk. Dustin Harris had a pair of walks. Davis Wendzel had a hit.

Round Rock box score