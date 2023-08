Good morning, folks...

The Texas Rangers lost to the Milwaukee Brewers by a score of 6-1.

The Rangers hitters struck out 18 times against the Brewers on Saturday, a season high.

Dane Dunning said his command wasn’t what he wanted it to be in his five inning, three run outing.

Nathan Eovaldi will face live batters this week as he gets closer to a return to the rotation.

