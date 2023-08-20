Texas Rangers lineup for August 20, 2023 against the Milwaukee Brewers: starting pitchers are Max Scherzer for the Rangers and Adrian Houser for the Brewers.
The Rangers look to break a three game losing streak in an afternoon game against Milwaukee. Adolis Garcia and Jonah Heim are each getting a day off, which is resulting in Travis Jankowski hitting fifth.
The lineup:
Semien — 2B
Seager — SS
Lowe — 1B
Garver — C
Jankowski — LF
Martinez — RF
Duran — 3B
Grossman — DH
Taveras — CF
1:35 p.m. Central start time. Rangers are -200 favorites.
