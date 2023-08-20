72-52 - Series unsalvageable as Rangers swept by Brewers

The Texas Rangers scored two runs but the Milwaukee Brewers scored six runs.

That was an unfortunate weekend of baseball for the Rangers and not even Max Scherzer could save them today. What can you do but just throw up your hands when you run into a juggernaut like the National League Central’s Milwaukee Brewers?

Player of the Game: Corey Seager is the only player worthy of the light blue pajamas today.

Up Next: The Rangers play the Diamondbacks tomorrow evening. I don’t have the heart to look up how many Zac Gallens are being thrown at the Rangers next.