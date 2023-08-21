Texas Rangers Recap: Week 21

2023 Season Record: 72-52

2023 Series Record: 23-13-2

It was a very meh week. (Also there was not a week 20 recap!)

GAME 119: 12-0 Win vs Los Angeles Angels

Texas started off strong this week against the Angels. Max Scherzer went seven scoreless innings, giving up just one hit and striking out 11. Martin Perez came in for the final two innings of relief, giving up no hits and striking out one.

Marcus Semien went 2-for-5 with five RBIs.

GAME 120: 7-3 Win vs Los Angeles Angels

Another great start by Jordan Montgomery secured the series win for the Rangers. He went six innings, giving up just one run on six hits and struck out nine.

Corey Seager homered twice in this game, a two-run home run in the 3rd inning and a solo homer in the 7th.

GAME 121: 0-2 Loss vs Los Angeles Angels

And then this game came along and the Rangers decided to almost get no-hit by an Angels pitcher with an ERA over 5.00.

GAME 122: 8-9 Loss vs Milwaukee Brewers

Nathaniel Lowe broke up the Brewers No-Hitter in the fourth inning with a two-run home run.

The Rangers almost made a complete comeback in the 9th inning and Seager came within inches of tying it, but the ball that would’ve been a home run in 30 other ballparks, was caught at the warning track.

Andrew Heaney went just 3.2 innings and gave up three runs on seven hits and walk.

GAME 123: 1-6 Loss vs Milwaukee Brewers

Dane Dunning with five innings and gave up three runs on seven hits, one walk, and struck out four.

Perez came in on long relief, giving up three runs on eight hits and two walks in his four innings of work.

Texas did very little offensively: four hits, three walks but worst of all, 18 strikeouts. Travis Jankowski was the only starter not to record a strikeout.

GAME 124: 2-6 Loss vs Milwaukee Brewers

Scherzer didn’t have it yesterday. Giving up three runs on three hits and four walks, he only went 3.2 innings. The first two runs scored with the bases loaded in the third. Willy Adames was hit by a pitch to score the first run and then Rowdy Tellez walks to bring the second run in.

Scherzer needed 42 pitches in the third inning.

It didn’t get better from there. The Rangers had more hits than the Brewers (8-7), but also more errors (3-2).