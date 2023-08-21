Monday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Shawn McFarland writes that it hasn’t happened very often this season but the Texas Rangers are familiar with the slump they find themselves in after getting swept by Milwaukee over the weekend.

Kennedi Landry writes that Max Scherzer enjoyed a milestone yesterday and that is just about the only good thing of note from the game, series, weekend.

McFarland has some takeaways from the series against the Brewers if you want to think about that series at all.

Jeff Wilson writes that the Rangers are built to win but there are ways that they can improve down the stretch.

McFarland writes that issues with punishing fastballs have plagued Adolis Garcia of late, leading to a slump.

Landry writes that the Rangers have at least come out on the other side of catching issues with a wealth of options.

Mike Axisa counts Dane Dunning as one of the overlooked players who have had under-the-radar success this season.

And, Rangers top prospect and recent top draft pick Wyatt Langford joined the Rangers Today Baseball Podcast to talk about being a top prospect and a top draft pick.

Have a nice day!