Minor league update for 8/20/23

Brayan Mendoza started for Down East, going 3.1 IP, allowing three runs, striking out four and walking two.

Tommy Specht was 2 for 4 with a walk and a double. Quincy Scott had a pair of walks. Danyer Cueva doubled. Jojo Blackmon had a walk and two stolen bases.

Down East box score

Emiliano Teodo allowed a solo homer in 2.1 IP, striking out three and walking one. Gavin Collyer walked three and allowed two runs in 0.2 IP.

Abi Ortiz homered. Cody Freeman was 2 for 4 with a triple.

Hickory box score

For Frisco, Justin Slaten went 0.2 scoreless innings, walking two and striking out one. Antoine Kelly struck out two in a shutout inning.

Aaron Zavala was 1 for 3 with a walk. Evan Carter walked.

Frisco box score

Glenn Otto threw 2.1 scoreless innings for Round Rock, striking out two and walking two. Kyle Cody struck out two and walked two in two scoreless innings. Jonathan Hernandez struck out three and walked two in two scoreless innings. Jake Latz and Alex Speas each had a one K, one walk scoreless inning apiece.

Dustin Harris homered and walked. Justin Foscue was 1 for 3 with a walk and a stolen base. Sam Huff homered. Davis Wendzel had a hit.

Round Rock box score