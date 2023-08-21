Texas Rangers lineup for August 21, 2023 against the Arizona Diamondbacks: starting pitchers are Jordan Montgomery for the Rangers and Joe Mantiply for the D-Backs.

The Rangers take on the Arizona Diamondbacks in Arizona this evening, in an effort to stop their losing streak and get back to .500 against National League teams.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — RF

Garver — DH

Grossman — LF

Heim — C

Duran — 3B

Taveras — CF

8:40 p.m. Central start time. The Rangers are -165 favorites.