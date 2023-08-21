Texas Rangers lineup for August 21, 2023 against the Arizona Diamondbacks: starting pitchers are Jordan Montgomery for the Rangers and Joe Mantiply for the D-Backs.
The Rangers take on the Arizona Diamondbacks in Arizona this evening, in an effort to stop their losing streak and get back to .500 against National League teams.
The lineup:
Semien — 2B
Seager — SS
Lowe — 1B
Garcia — RF
Garver — DH
Grossman — LF
Heim — C
Duran — 3B
Taveras — CF
8:40 p.m. Central start time. The Rangers are -165 favorites.
