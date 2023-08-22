Tuesday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Evan Grant writes that the worst losing streak of the season has hit to serve notice that claiming the AL West was never going to be easy for the Texas Rangers.

Jesse Borek focuses on the positive that was Jordan Montgomery because virtually everything else was tragic in last night’s loss in Arizona.

Grant writes that Adolis Garcia came out of his slump long enough to hit a home run that looked for a time like it would be good enough to give Texas a win but that was before like four late-inning debacles.

Jeff Wilson writes that it’s no longer merely the Houston Astros that are breathing down Texas’ neck in the West.

Matt Fisher writes that it doesn’t get any easier for the Rangers as they’re got Zac Gallen tonight and then stay on the road for the remainder of August.

Grant has an update on Josh Jung’s recovery from a broken thumb and an update on the next steps for Nathan Eovaldi, who appears close to returning.

And, while things seem gloomy in the light of day after a classic Rangers tragedy last night, Kiley McDaniel is still a big believer in the future for Texas after ranking the farm system among the best in the league.

