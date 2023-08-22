Wander Franco placed on administrative leave

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Wander Franco has been placed on administrative leave, per an announcement from MLB. This is the result of an agreement between MLB and the MLBPA, per the announcement, and “is not disciplinary under the Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy.”

Franco has been inactive since August 13, 2023, when there were things posted on social media that indicated that Franco was in an inappropriate relationship with an underage girl. Since then it has been reported that the authorities in the Dominican Republic are investigating allegations that Franco has had an inappropriate relationship with another, different underage girl. MLB is also investigating.

There has been limited information that has come out, but at this point, it seems unlikely that Franco will play against this season. The 22 year old shortstop had put up a .281/.344/.475 slash line for the Rays in 491 plate appearances this year. He is currently in the second year of an 11 year, $182 million contract signed in November, 2021.

UPDATE — Jeff Passan has a piece up at ESPN called “Everything we know about the Wander Franco investigation.”