Chicago White Sox fire Williams, Hahn

The Chicago White Sox have fired Executive Vice President Kenny Williams and Senior Vice President and General Manager Rick Hahn, the team announced today. Per the announcement, the team will be looking for “a single decision maker” to head up baseball operations.

This is not terribly surprising. After undergoing a lengthy rebuilding process that involved seven straight losing seasons, the White Sox made the playoffs in 2020 for the first time since the 2008 season, and followed that up with a 93 win season in 2021. With a string young nucleus, Chicago was expected to be the class of the A.L. Central for some time. Instead, however, the White Sox went 81-81 in 2022, and are currently 49-76.

Williams and Hahn had been with the team for over two decades. Williams was promoted to general manager of the White Sox in 2000, and Hahn joined the organization in 2002. When Williams was promoted from g.m. to EVP in 2012, Hahn was promoted to general manager.