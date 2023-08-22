72-54 - Rangers slide continues with 6-3 loss to Arizona

The Texas Rangers scored three runs but the Arizona Diamondbacks scored six runs.

I mean, look, even if the Rangers weren’t mired in what is slowly becoming a season-defining slump, winning tonight would have been a tough ask given the fact that the Rangers drew arguably the other league’s best pitcher.

Two two-game series with Arizona and the Rangers drew the 40% shot to run into Zac Gallen both times. That’s just the kind of “well, that’s unfortunate odds” you start to consider when your team has inexplicably lost six in a row out of seemingly nowhere.

Tonight, Texas needed their starter Jon Gray to be on his game as well and that lasted only one inning before he coughed up three runs in the 2nd and didn’t make it through the 5th. With the ways the bats have been going, against one of the league’s scant few true aces, the writing was on the wall early in this one.

Player of the Game: Mitch Garver hit a home run.

Up Next: The Rangers have a weird Wednesday off before opening a four-game series in Minnesota beginning on Thursday.