Wednesday Morning Links

Morning, all!

The Athletic’s league roundup has Levi Weaver rubbing salt in our wounds, noting that the Rangers picked a rotten time to start sucking. Of course, the same roundup observes that Wander Franco has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation of an inappropriate relationship with a minor, so at least all we’ve got going is injuries.

Evan Grant tells us that it’s not easy to blow two saves in one game but somehow the Ranger bullpen managed to do it on Monday.

Josh Jung has been cleared for range of motion exercises and is currently still looking at a return about two weeks before the end of the regular season.

Will Smith and Aroldis Chapman are playing a game of “oh, no, please you take it” with the closer role as neither is really covering themselves in glory lately.

Corey Seager says it’s not yet time to go buy an Astros jersey and a Mariners cap, you front running bandwaggoning sack of crap.

And Bruce Bochy says it’s “go time,” sounds more like a breakfast tea blend than a baseball strategy but what do I know.