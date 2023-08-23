Minor league update for 8/22/23

Dylan MacLean threw 3.1 innings for Down East, striking out three, walking three and allowing two runs. Adrian Rodriguez allowed two runs in an inning of work, walking two.

Zion Bannister had a hit, a walk and a pair of stolen bases. Ian Moller had a hit, a walk and a stolen base. Quincy Scott had a hit.

Down East box score

Hickory starter Josh Gessner went three shutout innings, walking one and striking out one. Larson Kindreich struck out two in two innings, allowing one run.

Daniel Mateo was 3 for 5 with two home runs. Cody Freeman was 3 for 5. Wyatt Langford was 2 for 5. Abi Ortiz had a hit and a walk. Cam Cauley had a hit, a walk and a stolen base.

Hickory box score

Danny Duffy threw a scoreless inning for Frisco, striking out one. Evan Carter was 3 for 4 with two doubles and a walk.

Frisco box score

Yerry Rodriguez threw an inning for Round Rock, allowing one run while striking out one. Jake Latz threw a scoreless inning, striking out two and walking one. Chase Lee struck out two, walked two and allowed two runs in 1.1 IP. Marc Church threw 1.2 scoreless innings, striking out three.

Blaine Crim was 4 for 5 with a homer. Davis Wendzel was 3 for 5 with a double and a walk. Sam Huff was 2 for 4 with two walks and a double. Dustin Harris had a hit, a walk and a stolen base.

Round Rock box score