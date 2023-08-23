Minor league update for 8/23/23

Down East started Aidan Curry went six innings for the Ducks, allowing one run on a solo homer, striking out six and not walking anyone. Skylar Hale struck out two in a scoreless inning of work.

Anthony Gutierrez and Danyer Cueva each doubled. Quincy Scott had a hit and a walk.

Down East box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/woodpeckers-vs-wood-ducks/2023/08/23/728030/final/box

Jose Corniell threw five shutout innings for Hickory, striking out nine, walking no one and giving up just two hits. Bubba Hoopii-Tuianetoa struck out two and walked two in two innings.

Abi Ortiz had two doubles. Cam Cauley had a double and a walk. Wyatt Langford was 1 for 3 with a walk. Daniel Mateo had a hit.

Hickory box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/drive-vs-crawdads/2023/08/23/727184/final/box

Dane Acker started for Frisco, allowing five runs in three innings, striking out seven and walking three. Robby Ahlstrom allowed a run in an inning of work, striking out three and walking one. Matt Bush threw a shutout inning, striking out one. Justin Slaten allowed a run in an inning, striking out one and walking one.

Evan Carter tripled.

Frisco box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/roughriders-vs-rockhounds/2023/08/23/729019/final/box

Round Rock starter Owen White threw 5.2 scoreless innings, giving up one hit, walking four and striking out three. Jonathan Hernandez struck out one in 1.1 scoreless innings. Scott Engler struck out two in a scoreless inning. Ian Kennedy gave up a solo home run in a scoreless inning.

Davis Wendzel was 1 for 3 with two walks and his 25th homer of the year. Justin Foscue was 3 for 5. Dustin Harris was 2 for 5 with a stolen base.

Round Rock box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/bees-vs-express/2023/08/23/721593/final/box