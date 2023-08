The Texas Rangers scored five runs while the Minnesota Twins scored seven runs.

Rangers didn’t win.

Player of the Game: The Rangers got three hits from Travis Jankowski and three home runs and still lost.

Up Next: The Rangers and Twins are back at it tomorrow night with RHP Dane Dunning next up for Texas opposite RHP Sonny Gray for Minnesota.

The Friday night first pitch from Target Field is scheduled for 7:10 pm CT and will be aired on BS Southwest.