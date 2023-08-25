Friday morning Rangers update

Hello, LSB.

The Rangers lost again last night, their seventh in a row. They’ll perhaps never win again.

Evan Grant writes about the Rangers’ freefall, done in again by the back-end of a continuously shaky bullpen.

Jeff Wilson says this week of Rangers baseball has felt more like the 2021-22 era.

Grant also touched on the Rangers continued issues with the heater, namely Nathaniel Lowe in this case.

Elsewhere, Grant also says that Nate Eovaldi is ready to go, according to Eovaldi at least.

MLB Pipeline lists a potential 20-20 candidate from each franchise.

And the DMN’s Shawn McFarland goes one on one with Evan Carter who, among other things, is looking forward to playing in the A/C.

That’s all for this morning. The Rangers will try again valiantly to win a single baseball game tonight at 7:10 with Dane Dunning on the mound for Texas.

Go Rangers?