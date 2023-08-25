Minor league update for 8/24/23

Thomas Ireland went 3.2 IP for Down East, allowing three runs on a pair of home runs, striking out five and walking three. D.J. McCarty allowed two runs in three innings, striking out seven.

Anthony Gutierrez was 2 for 5 with a double and a stolen base. Tommy Specht was 1 for 3 with a walk and a stolen base. Gleider Figuereo was 1 for 3 with a walk and a stolen base. Jojo Blackmon was 1 for 3 with a walk and two stolen bases. Quincy Scott had a hit and a walk.

Down East box score

Winston Santos started for Hickory and recorded just two outs while allowing three runs, walking one and striking out one. Gavin Collyer walked one in a scoreless inning.

Wyatt Langford was 1 for 3 with a walk and a stolen base. Abi Ortiz homered. Maximo Acosta had a hit and a stolen base. Daniel Mateo had a hit.

Hickory box score

Antoine Kelly threw a scoreless inning for Frisco, striking out one and walking one. Danny Duffy struck out one in a scoreless inning. Michael Brewer struck out one in a scoreless inning.

Evan Carter had two hits.

Frisco box score

Zak Kent started for Round Rock, going four shutout innings, striking out four. Cole Winn went 3.2 IP, striking out three, walking one and allowing three runs. Alex Speas struck out four and walked one in 1.1 scoreless innings. Kyle Cody struck out two in two scoreless inning.

Dustin Harris was 2 for 4 with a double and a walk. Jonathan Ornelas had a hit and a stolen base. Sam Huff had a hit and a walk. Davis Wendzel had a hit.

Round Rock box score