Josh Harrison opts out of Rangers deal

Infielder Josh Harrison has opted out of his minor league deal with the Texas Rangers, per Jon Heyman on Twitter.

If you had forgotten that Harrison was with the Rangers’ organization, that is understandable. He was signed to a minor league deal ten days ago, after being released by the Philadelphia Phillies, and we said at the time this was likely a depth signing to have a veteran infielder at Round Rock just in case.

In six games for Round Rock, Harrison slashed .222/.323/.370 while playing second base, third base and left field.

My guess is that there is a team that wants to add Harrison to their major league roster, and so he is opting out in order to sign with that team. Or maybe he just decided he didn’t like the Greater Austin Metropolitan Area. There’s just no telling — it is a fascinating mystery!