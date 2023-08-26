Saturday morning Rangers stuff

Hello, LSB.

The Rangers lost again last night.

Evan Grant notes that Texas went 111 days alone at the top of the AL West. Uh, not anymore, buddy.

Kennedi Landry writes about Dane Dunning’s really no-good first inning.

Elsewhere, Sean Bass hits the Rangers panic button for D Magazine.

Grant breaks down some options for what to do with a floundering bullpen.

And Jeff Wilson writes about the record 14-game win streak for Round Rock and a Rangers minor league outfielder who was a key part of it.

That’s all for this morning. The Rangers will try to put a merciful end to this with another crack against the Twins tonight at 6:10. Mad Max takes the hill for Texas.

Have a good weekend?