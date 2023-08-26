Minor league update for 8/25/23

Joseph Montalvo threw five innings for Down East, allowing three runs, striking out two and walking one. Adrian Rodriguez walked two and allowed two runs in an inning of work.

Anthony Gutierrez had a hit. Danyer Cueva had a hit, a walk and three stolen bases. Quincy Scott was 2 for 3 with a walk and a stolen base. Gleider Figuereo had a hit. Ian MOller had a triple.

Down East box score

Nick Lockhart struck out three in two shutout innings, walking one, for Hickory. Larson Kindreich allowed a run in an inning of work.

Wyatt Langford was 3 for 4 with a double.

Hickory box score

Frisco starter Ryan Garcia struck out three and walked two in 1.2 IP, allowing six runs. Justin Slated walked two and struck out one in two shutout innings. Robby Ahlstrom struck out two in a scoreless inning. Matt Bush threw 1.1 scoreless innings.

Aaron Zavala doubled and walked.

Frisco box score

Round Rock starter Cody Bradford went two innings, allowing four runs and walking one. Glenn Otto struck out one in two scoreless innings. Marc Church struck out three in two scoreless innings. Yerry Rodriguez allowed three runs in two innings, striking out two and walking one. Jake Latz struck out three in a scoreless inning.

Jonathan Ornelas homered. Blaine Crim was 2 for 5 with a homer. Dustin Harris had a hit.

Round Rock box score