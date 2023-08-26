Hernandez up, Anderson down

The Texas Rangers have promoted relief pitcher Jonathan Hernandez from AAA Round Rock, the team announced today. To make room for him on the active roster, the Rangers have optioned reliever Grant Anderson to AAA Round Rock.

Hernandez was expected to be a significant contributor in the majors league bullpen this year, but ended up being sent down in early June after putting up a 6.65 ERA over 25 games to start the season. Hernandez struggled with his control after first being demoted, walking six batters in his first four appearances and eleven in his first tean appearances, but has been better at throwing strikes of late. In particular, over his last five appearances, he has struck out twelve and walked just two while allowing no hits in 7.1 IP. Overall, he has a 1.35 ERA in 26.2 IP over 20 appearances at AAA this year.

Grant Anderson, meanwhile, returns to AAA after allowing three runs while recording two outs in last night’s game. He has a 5.05 ERA overall on the year, and as one of just three Ranger pitchers who can be optioned (Dane Dunning and Brock Burke are the other two), he’s the odd man out in order to get Hernandez back up.