73-56 - Rangers embrace the win column like an old friend

The Texas Rangers scored six runs while the Minnesota Twins scored two runs.

The Rangers did win!!

All it took was one of the weirdest four-run innings of the season, but Texas have killed the losing streak dead.

With the game tied 2-2 in the 9th, the Rangers went single, single, strikeout, HBP, walk, walk, HBP, sac fly, walk, lineout to score four runs with none of them driven in by virtue of a hit. It feels appropriate that it took something so abnormal to end this string of despair.

With their most comfortable lead in ages, Aroldis Chapman closed it out in the bottom of the inning and the Rangers have their 73rd win of the season at last.

Player of the Game: After Max Scherzer was a part of the problem with a loss in the series against Milwaukee, tonight he rebounded for a very good effort going seven innings with two runs allowed on four hits, a walk, and ten strikeouts.

The Rangers needed exactly what Scherzer provided tonight to get back in the win column.

Up Next: The Rangers have an opportunity to split this series with LHP Jordan Montgomery set to start for Texas opposite RHP Bailey Ober for Minnesota.

The Sunday afternoon finale first pitch from Target Field is set for 1:10 pm CT and will be aired on BS Southwest.