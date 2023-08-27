Minor league update for 8/26/23

Down East starter Brock Porter went four innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on one hit and no walks, striking out eight.

Gleider Figuereo had a hit and a walk. Jojo Blackmon was 1 for 3 with a triple, a walk and a stolen base.

Down East box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/woodpeckers-vs-wood-ducks/2023/08/26/728031/final/box

Emiliano Teodo started for Hickory, going five innings, allowing a two run homer, and striking out six against no walks.

Wyatt Langford was 1 for 2 with a homer, a stolen base and two walks. Abi Ortiz was 3 for 4 with a double. Cam Cauley had a walk and a stolen base.

Hickory box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/drive-vs-crawdads/2023/08/26/727178/final/box

For Frisco, Danny Duffy threw a scoreless inning, striking out two. Michael Brewer threw a scoreless inning.

Evan Carter had a pair of hits. Aaron Zavala drew three walks.

Frisco box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/roughriders-vs-rockhounds/2023/08/26/729017/final/box

Chase Lee started for Round Rock, allowing two runs in two innings, striking out four and walking one. Daniel Robert struck out three and walked two in 1.2 scoreless innings. Scott Engler walked one and struck out one in 1.1 scoreless innings. Ian Kennedy allowed a run in an inning of work. Alex Speas struck out three and walked on in a scoreless inning.

Justin Foscue was 2 for 4 with a double, a stolen base and a walk. Dustin Harris had a hit, a walk and a stolen base. Jonathan Ornelas had a hit, two walks and a stolen base. Blaine Crim had a pair of hits.

Round Rock box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/bees-vs-express/2023/08/26/721591/final/box