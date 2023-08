Good morning, folks...

The Texas Rangers beat the Minnesota Twins last night by a score of 6-2.

Evan Grant’s game story talks about the Rangers finally snapping their season long losing streak.

Prior to last night’s game, the Rangers called up Jonathan Hernandez to join the bullpen.

The Rangers are giving Jonah Heim more time off as they work to get his bat going again.

David Laurila has his Sunday notes column up at Fangraphs.