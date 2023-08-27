Texas Rangers lineup for August 27, 2023 against the Minnesota Twins: starting pitchers are Jordan Montgomery for the Rangers and Bailey Ober for the Twins.
Texas broke their 8 game losing streak last night, and now will look to make it two in a row this afternoon, as well as earn a split of the four game series in Minnesota. Adolis Garcia and Ezequiel Duran are both sitting, and Jonah Heim is back behind the plate.
The lineup:
Semien — 2B
Seager — SS
Lowe — 1B
Garver — DH
Grossman — LF
J.P. Martinez — RF
Heim — C
Smith — 3B
Taveras — CF
1:10 p.m. Central start time. Rangers are -120 favorites.
