Texas Rangers lineup for August 27, 2023 against the Minnesota Twins: starting pitchers are Jordan Montgomery for the Rangers and Bailey Ober for the Twins.

Texas broke their 8 game losing streak last night, and now will look to make it two in a row this afternoon, as well as earn a split of the four game series in Minnesota. Adolis Garcia and Ezequiel Duran are both sitting, and Jonah Heim is back behind the plate.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Lowe — 1B

Garver — DH

Grossman — LF

J.P. Martinez — RF

Heim — C

Smith — 3B

Taveras — CF

1:10 p.m. Central start time. Rangers are -120 favorites.