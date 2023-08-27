 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 130 Game Day Thread - Texas Rangers @ Minnesota Twins

Losing is so out of fashion

By ghostofErikThompson
MLB: Texas Rangers at Minnesota Twins Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Texas Rangers @ Minnesota Twins

Sunday, August 27, 2023, 1:10 PM CT (105.3 The Fan / BS Southwest)

Target Field

LHP Jordan Montgomery vs. RHP Bailey Ober

Today's Lineups

RANGERS TWINS
Marcus Semien - 2B Donovan Solano - 1B
Corey Seager - SS Jorge Polanco - 2B
Nathaniel Lowe - 1B Jordan Luplow - LF
Mitch Garver - DH Carlos Correa - SS
Robbie Grossman - LF Royce Lewis - DH
J.P. Martinez - RF Ryan Jeffers - C
Jonah Heim - C Kyle Farmer - 3B
Josh Smith - 3B Matt Wallner - RF
Leody Taveras - CF Michael Taylor - CF
J. Montgomery - LHP Bailey Ober - RHP

Go Rangers!

