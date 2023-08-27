Game 130 Game Day Thread - Texas Rangers @ Minnesota Twins

Texas Rangers @ Minnesota Twins
Sunday, August 27, 2023, 1:10 PM CT (105.3 The Fan / BS Southwest)
Target Field
LHP Jordan Montgomery vs. RHP Bailey Ober
Today's Lineups
|RANGERS
|TWINS
|Marcus Semien - 2B
|Donovan Solano - 1B
|Corey Seager - SS
|Jorge Polanco - 2B
|Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
|Jordan Luplow - LF
|Mitch Garver - DH
|Carlos Correa - SS
|Robbie Grossman - LF
|Royce Lewis - DH
|J.P. Martinez - RF
|Ryan Jeffers - C
|Jonah Heim - C
|Kyle Farmer - 3B
|Josh Smith - 3B
|Matt Wallner - RF
|Leody Taveras - CF
|Michael Taylor - CF
|J. Montgomery - LHP
|Bailey Ober - RHP
Go Rangers!
