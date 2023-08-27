Jack Leiter starts for Frisco Sunday

Pitcher Jack Leiter has been activated from the developmental list and is starting today for the Frisco Roughriders, it has been announced.

Leiter, a 23 year old righthander, was the 2nd overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, and was thought to be someone who could move quickly when the Rangers selected him. Leiter made his pro debut in 2022 at AA Frisco, but struggled with his command all season long, ultimately putting up a 5.54 ERA in 92.2 IP with 109 Ks against 56 walks.

Returning to Frisco for 2023, Leiter was up and down before a couple of particularly bad outings at the end of June and beginning of July. Leiter allowed eight runs in 4.2 IP against San Antonio, and then recorded just one out while allowing six runs against Midland. After the latter outing on July 7, the Rangers put him on the developmental list to work on mechanical issues.

Now, after seven weeks, Leiter is returning to game action. At this point, you have to just hope he can have a solid finish to the season, something he can build off of heading into 2024.