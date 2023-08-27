73-57 - Rangers remain trapped in perpetual nightmare with 7-6 loss in extras

The Texas Rangers scored six runs while the Minnesota Twins scored seven runs in 13 innings.

Wrote a whole bunch about this game and I should have known better so instead:

Rangers didn’t win.

Player of the Game: Martinez’s 2nd inning solo shot was the first home run of his career.

Up Next: No brakes on this train for the Rangers as they head immediately to New York for a series against the Mets beginning on Monday night. RHP John Gray is next up for Texas opposite RHP Tylor Megill for the NL’s New York squad.

The Monday evening first pitch from Citi Field is scheduled for 6:10 pm CT and will be aired on BS Southwest.