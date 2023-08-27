Minor league update for 8/27/23

Brayan Mendoza went four shutout innings for Down East, striking out five and walking one. Tommy Specht had a hit and a stolen base.
Winston Santos started for Hickory and threw a shutout innings, striking out three. Josh Gessner recorded two outs, both via strikeout, and gave up a grand slam. Gavin Collyer struck out two in a shutout inning.
Wyatt Langford was 2 for 4 with a double, a walk and a stolen base. Maximo Acosta homered. Abi Ortiz was 2 for 4 with a walk and a double. Cody Freeman had a pair of hits. Cam Cauley had a hit and a walk.
Jack Leiter returned to Frisco, going three innings, allowing a run on a solo shot, striking out four and not walking anyone. Matt Bush struck out one in a scoreless inning. Robby Ahlstrom struck out two in a shutout inning. Antoine Kelly threw a scoreless inning.
Evan Carter was 1 for 3 with a double and a walk.
We will update with Round Rock once their game is over.
