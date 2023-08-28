Monday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Evan Grant writes that after the latest collapse, the Texas Rangers are trailing in the AL West for the first time since early April.

Matt Fisher writes that the Rangers were able to break the losing streak only to then suffer perhaps the worst loss of the season on Sunday.

Grant offers some takeaways from the series in Minnesota where the Rangers were kicked down to the wild card standings.

Jeff Wilson wrote before the demoralizing loss on Sunday that the Rangers are still fighting despite their recent tumble off a cliff.

Grant notes that no, Nathan Eovaldi isn’t walking through that door to be the season’s savior as his journey back has hit a snag.

R.J. Anderson checks in on how the top prospects of the 2023 MLB Draft have been performing with Rangers selection Wyatt Langford enjoying success in A-ball.

Jamey Newberg has begun the process of re-ranking the Rangers’ farm with a look at prospects No. 72 through 43.

And, Grant notes that Jack Leiter is off the developmental list and back on the mound where he tossed some encouraging innings.

Have a nice day!