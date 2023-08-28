Otto recalled, Hernandez optioned

The Texas Rangers have recalled righthanded pitcher Glenn Otto, the team announced today. To make room for him on the active roster, the Rangers have optioned pitcher Jonathan Hernandez to AAA Round Rock.

This is not a terribly surprising move. After last night’s 13 inning slog, Texas wants a fresh arm in the pen, and the only optionable pitchers on the roster were Hernandez, Brock Burke and Dane Dunning. Hernandez walked the final three batters he faced yesterday, including the winning run, in his only appearance since being recalled, which made him the obvious choice to be dropped.

Otto has appeared in four games in the majors this year, from June 30 through July 22, allowing ten runs in 8.1 IP. His giving up four home runs in that span was probably his biggest problem. He has a 3.38 ERA in 29.1 IP for Round Rock this year, with 39 Ks against 13 walks and four homers.