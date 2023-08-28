Former Rangers manager Pat Corrales has died

Pat Corrales, former major league catcher, Texas Rangers coach and Texas Rangers manager, died on Sunday at the age of 82, it was announced today.

Corrales spent parts of nine seasons, from 1964-73, in the major leagues as a backup catcher, appearing in 300 games in all, primarily with the Cincinnati Reds, but also with the Philadelphia Phillies, San Diego Padres and St. Louis Cardinals.

In 1976 he joined the Texas Rangers as a coach, and when Rangers manager Billy Hunter was fired on the next to last day of the 1978 season, Corrales replaced him as manager, winning the final game of the season. Corrales managed the team in 1979 and 1980, putting up a 160-164 record overall, before being fired after the 1980 season.

Corrales took over as manager of the Philadelphia Phillies for the 1982 season, leading them to a second place finish in the N.L. East with an 89-73 record, but was fired halfway through the 1983 season, despite having the Phillies in first place in the division, albeit with a 43-42 record.

Corrales was hired later in 1983 to take over as manager of the Cleveland Indians, replacing the fired Mike Ferraro, and was at the helm in Cleveland until he was fired 87 games into the 1987 season.

Corrales spent most of the rest of his career as a coach, being on the Atlanta Braves’ staff from 1990-2006, and then being with the Washington Nationals for several years.